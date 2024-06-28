GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4,192.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,043,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,346,000 after purchasing an additional 159,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 948,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $150.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.