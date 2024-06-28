GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $77,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.