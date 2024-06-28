GoalVest Advisory LLC Invests $77,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 257,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of VWO opened at $43.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
