GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 560 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 528.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $137.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,411. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ICE shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

