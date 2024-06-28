GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 171 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $135.23 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.60 and its 200 day moving average is $150.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keysight Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.