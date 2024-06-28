G&S Capital LLC Buys New Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 225 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $334.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.69. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

