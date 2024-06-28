Guggenheim Reiterates Neutral Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 1.78. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $11,246,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

