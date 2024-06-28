Guzman Y GOMEZ Ltd (ASX:GYG) Insider Thomas Cowan Sells 4,423,796 Shares

Guzman Y GOMEZ Ltd (ASX:GYG – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Cowan sold 4,423,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$22.00 ($14.67), for a total transaction of A$97,323,512.00 ($64,882,341.33).
Thomas Cowan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Thomas Cowan 16,884 shares of Guzman Y GOMEZ stock.
Guzman Y GOMEZ Price Performance
