Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $134.34

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.34 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.73), with a volume of 848543 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.73).

Halfords Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.00, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 165.99.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

