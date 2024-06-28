Halma (LON:HLMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,400 ($30.45) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLMA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised Halma to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,425 ($30.76) to GBX 2,650 ($33.62) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,336.25 ($29.64).

Shares of HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,717 ($34.47) on Friday. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 1,802 ($22.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,750 ($34.89). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,361.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,287.24. The company has a market cap of £10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,312.70, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

