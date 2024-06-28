Insider Selling: AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.22, for a total transaction of $766,700.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,569,638.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $248.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.07. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.29 and a 52 week high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeno Equity Partners LLP purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 291.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

