Insider Selling: Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells 5,744 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Cho Mikael sold 5,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $18,553.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 2.09. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $7.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 49.3% in the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter worth $104,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

