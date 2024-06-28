Insider Selling: NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Insider Sells 48,215 Shares of Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 48,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$10,125.15.
Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 21st, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 15,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$2,655.00.
- On Thursday, June 13th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 8,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$1,200.00.
- On Monday, June 10th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 18,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$2,645.50.
- On Friday, May 24th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 25,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$3,000.00.
- On Friday, May 10th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 25,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$3,315.00.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 37,105 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$5,565.75.
- On Monday, April 29th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 1,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$170.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 34,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$7,935.00.
NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance
Shares of SFD opened at C$0.29 on Friday. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.09 and a 12-month high of C$0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.88. The stock has a market cap of C$22.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.33.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile
NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.
