Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 61.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 3,789.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.