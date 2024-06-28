International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 796.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 90,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $170.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $130.91 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

