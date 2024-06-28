Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $481.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.37. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

