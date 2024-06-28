Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,037,657 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 406,700 shares.The stock last traded at $97.07 and had previously closed at $97.36.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,639,000 after acquiring an additional 72,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

