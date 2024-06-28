iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mosley Wealth Management

Mosley Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 11.1% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,792,000 after acquiring an additional 139,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $551.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $527.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.62.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
