iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 391.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
