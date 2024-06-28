iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after buying an additional 333,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,015,000 after buying an additional 777,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,980,000 after acquiring an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,835,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,912,000 after acquiring an additional 111,284 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

