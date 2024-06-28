iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $84.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

