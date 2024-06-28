iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $174.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.15. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

