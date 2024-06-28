Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,327 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 319.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

