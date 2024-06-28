Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

NYSE:XOM opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

