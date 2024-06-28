Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 343,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 305,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,819,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VOO stock opened at $503.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $483.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
