Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $52.66.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

