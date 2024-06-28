Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 247 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group stock opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

