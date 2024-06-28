Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.67%.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

