Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth $1,403,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,711,000. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $176.05 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.59. The firm has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

