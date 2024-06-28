Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.0% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 27.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

