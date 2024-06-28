Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Increased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.8% of Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% in the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

