Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.7% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $145.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

