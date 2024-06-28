JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Down 0.7%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $196.28 and last traded at $196.68. Approximately 1,884,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,171,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,941,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,127,754,000 after purchasing an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after buying an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,894,729,000 after acquiring an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

