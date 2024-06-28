KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Insider Todd Bazemore Sells 4,653 Shares of Stock

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) insider Todd Bazemore sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $22,101.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Bazemore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Todd Bazemore sold 2,093 shares of KALA BIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $12,746.37.

KALA BIO Stock Performance

Shares of KALA opened at $6.45 on Friday. KALA BIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

KALA BIO ( NASDAQ:KALA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.89) by ($1.31). On average, analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KALA BIO stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of KALA BIO worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

KALA BIO Company Profile

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

