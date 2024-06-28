Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,240,783,000 after buying an additional 82,672 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $341.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.59.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

