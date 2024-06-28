Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $186.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.83 and a 12 month high of $187.50.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,284 shares of company stock worth $24,534,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

