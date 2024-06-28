Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get General Electric alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $1,193,159,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $520,488,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $268,519,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,327 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 11,947.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,576,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a market cap of $175.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.