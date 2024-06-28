KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $141.09 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010207 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,464.07 or 0.99937986 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00012695 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00080153 BTC.

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01447403 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $853.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

