Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 1,475.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $8.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $812.54 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 162.87% and a net margin of 13.98%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

