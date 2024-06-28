Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $377,205,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in General Mills by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,061,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,070 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after acquiring an additional 654,550 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6,893.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 512,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,361,000 after purchasing an additional 504,816 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.72.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $78.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

