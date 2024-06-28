Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Trading Up 15%

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.84. 100,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 60,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$101.16 million, a PE ratio of -39.40 and a beta of -0.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. In other news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 50,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Also, Director Lawrence Lepard bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.86 per share, with a total value of C$64,935.50. Insiders purchased a total of 502,800 shares of company stock valued at $800,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

