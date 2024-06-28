LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,797 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87,048 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 73,311 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in LexinFintech by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 600,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 119,539 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Stock Down 1.2 %

LexinFintech stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $270.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

