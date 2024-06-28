Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Director Sells $10,678.55 in Stock

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) Director Mark Joseph Nelson sold 3,695 shares of Local Bounti stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $10,678.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,145.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Joseph Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Mark Joseph Nelson sold 660 shares of Local Bounti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $1,524.60.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

LOCL opened at $2.70 on Friday. Local Bounti Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Local Bounti ( NYSE:LOCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by ($0.13). Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 273.85% and a negative net margin of 425.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Local Bounti Co. will post -12.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Local Bounti stock. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,205 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. owned approximately 2.40% of Local Bounti worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

