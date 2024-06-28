MANEKI (MANEKI) Price Hits $0.0093

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, MANEKI has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a market cap of $82.94 million and approximately $31.57 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MANEKI Profile

MANEKI was first traded on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.01010379 USD and is up 13.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $33,508,966.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

