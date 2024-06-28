Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $28.58 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

