Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Sells 23,973 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,973 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.4% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average is $185.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,465,006.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

