McBride (LON:MCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.00

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78), with a volume of 211721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 134.50 ($1.71).

Get McBride alerts:

McBride Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £244.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.00, a PEG ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 117.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 97.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher Ian Charles Smith sold 34,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.43), for a total transaction of £39,503.67 ($50,112.48). Insiders own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.