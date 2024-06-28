Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by CIC Wealth LLC

CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $519.56 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.38 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,559 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,512 shares of company stock valued at $113,597,536 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

