Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $1,354,736.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,473.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $1,303,074.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.43, for a total transaction of $1,267,149.64.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.54, for a total value of $1,299,815.92.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,967.91.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $1,470,606.45.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.26, for a total transaction of $1,518,486.66.

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $1,482,391.08.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13.

On Monday, May 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $1,503,570.45.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $1,425,610.59.

Shares of TEAM opened at $172.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $152.34 and a 1-year high of $258.69.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEAM. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atlassian by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $247,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,847,000 after purchasing an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,652,495,000 after acquiring an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

