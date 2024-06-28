Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Up 0.7% Following Strong Earnings

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $144.07 and last traded at $142.15. 13,410,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 19,863,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.12.

The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

