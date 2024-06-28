Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 184,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 159,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MLYS shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,786.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,678.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 96,815 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,786.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,678.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Congleton sold 16,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $203,187.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,222,912.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,545. Insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,073,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after buying an additional 249,450 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics by 64.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,248 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

